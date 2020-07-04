Ingredients

Kosher salt

12 ounces penne pasta

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup whole milk

1/4 cup white vinegar, plus more if needed

Freshly ground pepper

1 1/2 teaspoons adobo sauce from a can of chipotles (or 1 minced chipotle)

1 10-ounce package grape tomatoes, halved lengthwise

1/2 pound smoked Gouda cheese, cut into small cubes

24 fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced

 

Directions

  1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook as the label directs. Drain and rinse under cold water until no longer hot; set aside.
  2. Make the dressing: Mix the mayonnaise, milk, vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon salt, pepper to taste and the adobo sauce in a small bowl.
  3. In a large bowl, combine the pasta, dressing, tomatoes and Gouda. Taste for seasoning, adding more salt and pepper if needed, and even an extra teaspoon or 2 of vinegar, if necessary. Stir in the basil at the end. Refrigerate for a couple of hours before serving.

 

