1/2 cup peach preserves
3 tablespoons finely chopped seeded jalapeno pepper
1 tablespoon reduced-sodium soy sauce
1-1/2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce
1 teaspoon spicy brown mustard
1 teaspoon olive oil
1/8 teaspoon plus 1/2 teaspoon salt, divided
4 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each)
In a small bowl, combine the first six ingredients; stir in 1/8 teaspoon salt. Reserve half of the glaze for serving.
Sprinkle chicken with remaining salt; place on greased grill rack. Grill, covered, over medium heat 5 minutes. Turn; grill 7-9 minutes longer or until a thermometer reads 165°, brushing tops occasionally with remaining glaze.
Serve with reserved glaze.
