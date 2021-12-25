1 cup popping corn kernels
2 tablespoons melted butter
1/2 teaspoon sweet paprika
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon cumin
1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper
Pop 1 cup of popcorn in an air popper. Drizzle with melted butter. Combine spices in a small dish and sprinkle the blend over hot popped corn. Serve.
