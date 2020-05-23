6 oz. vodka, divided
3 c. lemonade, divided
2 c. frozen mango
2 c. chopped strawberries
3 c. ice
Lemon slices, for garnish
Strawberries, for garnish
Fill blender with mango, 2 ounces vodka, 1 cup lemonade and 1 cup ice. Blend until smooth. Transfer mixture to a separate container and freeze for 30 minutes. Clean blender.
Fill blender with strawberries, 2 ounces vodka, 1 cup lemonade and 1 cup ice. Blend until smooth. Transfer mixture to a separate container and freeze until ready to serve. Clean blender.
Fill blender with remaining vodka, lemonade and ice. Blend until smooth. Transfer mixture to a separate container and freeze until ready to serve.
Pour each mixture into serving glasses in layers starting with the mango mix, then adding the strawberry lemonade mix, and ending with the lemonade mix.
Garnish with lemon slices and strawberries.
