5 lbs 93% lean ground beef

5 lbs mild pork sausage

5 Tablespoons Cookies Flavor Enhancer

8 qts homemade tomato juice

1 pint homemade salsa

80 oz small red chili beans

1 Tablespoon garlic powder

1 Tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground oregano

2 teaspoons minced onion

3/4 teaspoon cumin

60 oz tomato paste

1-15 oz can fire roasted tomatoes

Brown the beef and sausage and mix all ingredients together in a pot.

