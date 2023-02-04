5 lbs 93% lean ground beef
5 lbs mild pork sausage
5 Tablespoons Cookies Flavor Enhancer
8 qts homemade tomato juice
1 pint homemade salsa
80 oz small red chili beans
1 Tablespoon garlic powder
1 Tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon ground oregano
2 teaspoons minced onion
3/4 teaspoon cumin
60 oz tomato paste
1-15 oz can fire roasted tomatoes
Brown the beef and sausage and mix all ingredients together in a pot.
