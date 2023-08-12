2 pound steak-sirloin, cutting to thin strips
1 red bell pepper thinly sliced
1 yellow bell pepper thinly sliced
1 green bell pepper thinly sliced
1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
3 tablespoons of olive oil
1 tbsp lime juice
1/2 teaspoon chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 minced garlic cloves
2 cups Mexican blend cheese, grated
6 to 8 tortillas
In a zip lock bag, place the sliced steak, spices, lime juice and olive oil
Seal bag, shake to coat steak pieces. Adding peppers and onions to the bag and close the bag. Shake the bag again to coat the vegetables. Add 1 tsp olive oil to a skillet and add the ingredients from the bag to the heated skillet. Cook until the vegetables are just tender and the steak is done. Serving with warm tortillas, sprinkle with grated cheese and your choice of optional topping
