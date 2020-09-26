1 ginger, 3 in (7 cm) peeled and cut into large chunks
2 shallots, peeled and cut in half
2 racks baby back ribs, membranes removed
2 tablespoons McCormick All Purpose Seasoning Himalayan Pink Salt with Black Pepper and Garlic
2 cups brown sugar
½ cup water
½ cup lime juice
3 tablespoons Thai Kitchen Fish Sauce, plus 2 teaspoons, divided
4 tablespoons cold butter
fresh cilantro, chopped, for garnish
lime wedge, for garnish
scallion, chopped, for garnish
Preheat oven to 275ºF.
Place ginger in a small food processor. Process until fully broken down into small pieces. Add shallots and pulse until shallots are in small pieces. Set mixture aside.
Place ribs on sheet trays covered with aluminum foil. Generously season both sides of the racks with McCormick All Purpose Seasoning Himalayan Pink Salt with Black Pepper and Garlic. Spread ginger-shallot mixture over the top of each rib rack. Cover ribs tightly with foil.
Cook ribs in oven for 2½–3 hours, until tender. Remove from oven.
Preheat broiler.
Combine brown sugar, water, lime juice, and 3 tablespoons Thai Kitchen Fish Sauce in a small pot over medium heat. Bring to a simmer, stirring occasionally to dissolve sugar. Let simmer until caramel thickens and coats the back of a spoon, about 7–10 minutes. Melt in cold butter and immediately turn off heat. Stir in the extra 2 teaspoons of fish sauce.
Unwrap ribs and brush evenly with caramel sauce.
Broil ribs for 1–2 minutes (keeping a close eye because they will burn quickly).
Remove from oven and brush with another layer of caramel sauce. Broil a second time for 1–2 minutes.
Slice ribs and serve with a heavy garnish of cilantro and scallions, with lime wedges on the side.
