1 1/2 lbs. boneless, skinless chicken breast
1 large egg
1 cup almond meal
1 tsp garlic powder
1/2 tsp chili powder
1/2 tsp sea salt
1 tbsp coconut oil
2 tsp freshly grated ginger
2 cloves of garlic, minced.
1 cup Orange Juice
1 tbsp rice vinegar
2 tbsp tamari
1/2 tsp sesame oil
1 tbsp cornstarch (mixed with 3 tbsp of warm water to form a “slurry)
Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Cut chicken into bite-sized pieces. Crack an egg into a medium bowl and whisk. In a separate bowl combine almond meal, garlic powder, chili powder and sea salt. Using your left hand, place chicken piece into egg and then place into the almond meal-spice bowl. Use your right hand to coat the chicken piece. Place chicken on a baking pan. Repeat process until all chicken is coated. Bake for 20 mins. Remove from heat and set aside. Add coconut oil to a large pan or wok over medium-high heat. Add ginger and garlic and sauté for 1-2 mins or until lightly browned. Add orange juice, rice vinegar, tamari and sesame oil and bring to a boil. In a small bowl combine tapioca starch and hot water. Mix well to form slurry. Add slurry to orange sauce and stir until well combined. Lower heat to a simmer and cook until sauce has thickened (about 5 minutes). Add in chicken and coat well with orange sauce. Serve with rice and veggies for a complete meal.
