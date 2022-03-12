1 ½ (12 fluid ounce) cans or bottles Irish stout beer (such as Guinness®), divided
1 (4 pound) corned beef brisket
1 ½ cups brown sugar
3 sweet potatoes, cut into chunks
1 head cabbage, cored and coarsely chopped
2 large sweet onions, chopped
6 large carrots, chopped
3 red potatoes, cut into chunks
- Step 1
Pour 1 bottle Irish stout beer into a slow cooker.
- Step 2
Rinse corned beef brisket and pat dry. Rub with brown sugar, including the bottom, and gently place brisket into the slow cooker with the stout beer.
- Step 3
Arrange sweet potatoes, cabbage, onion, carrots, and red potatoes on and around the brisket in the slow cooker.
- Step 4
Pour remaining 1/2 bottle Irish stout beer on and around brisket and vegetables to moisten the brown sugar. Cover the cooker and cook on Low until corned beef is tender, 6 to 8 hours. Allow brisket to stand 5 minutes before slicing.
