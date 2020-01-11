Season boneless skinless chicken thighs with Hidden Valley® Original Ranch® Seasoning Shaker. Place a large skillet with olive oil on the stove over high heat and warm up the oil. Add the chicken and sear it on both sides for a few minutes so that each side is golden brown.
Add a cup or so of chicken broth to the skillet (throw a little white wine in there too if you have an open bottle) and cover the skillet with a tight-fitting lid. Reduce the heat to medium and let the chicken cook for 25-30 minutes.
After about 20 minutes, flip the chicken over to the other side and continue to cook for another 10 minutes. Turn the heat off and using 2 forks, shred the chicken. You can use this in many different ways -- pile into tortillas or between bread, serve over rice, pasta or salad, eat plain or stir into soup or stew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.