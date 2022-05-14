1 cup plain yogurt
1 small box strawberry Jell-O
10 ounces mini marshmallows
8 ounces whipped topping thawed
3 cups strawberries chopped
Combine Jell-O and yogurt in a large bowl until smooth. Stir in the remaining ingredients. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Garnish with additional strawberries if desired.
