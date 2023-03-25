2/3 cup hulled strawberries, quartered
2 teaspoons sugar
1 lime
3 ounces gin
1/2 cup chilled soda water
Combine strawberries and sugar in a pint glass. Cut lime in half. Slice one half into quarters; add quarters to strawberry mixture. Squeeze juice of other lime half into strawberry mixture; discard squeezed lime. With a muddler or wooden spoon, muddle strawberry mixture until well blended and sugar has dissolved. Add gin to glass; cover glass and shake well for 30 seconds. Pour strawberry mixture through a strainer evenly into 2 glasses. Add ice to each glass; top each glass with 1/4 cup soda water.
