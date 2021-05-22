2 1/2 c. thickened or heavy cream
3 TBSP cocoa powder
3 TBSP icing or powdered sugar
Approx.. 38 cookies Strawberry Oreos, plus an extra 3 cookies for decorating
1 c. milk
1 c. fresh strawberries, halved
Prepare a 9” round spring form baking tin by greasing the bottom and sides with a tiny bit of butter (this is optional). Next, whip your cream using an electric beater until it forms stiff peaks. Sift in the cocoa powder and icing or powdered sugar.
To assemble, dunk each Oreo in your milk (for around 2 seconds) and then arrange in a single layer across the bottom of your cake tin. Don’t worry about any gaps. Then pile on half of your whipped chocolate cream and spread it across the cookies in one even layer.
Repeat with another layer of Oreos, dunking and then layering them on top of the cream. Then add the remaining cream and smooth it out to form an even layer. Cover and place in the fridge for at least 8 hours or even better, overnight.
Before serving, remove the cream filling from your extra 3 Oreo cookies and crush the cookies into fine crumbs. Gently run a butter knife around the edge of your cake tin and remove the side of the tin. Sprinkle over the Oreo crumbs. Then add your strawberries around the edges. Cut and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.