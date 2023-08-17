2-1/2 cups fresh or frozen strawberries, crushed
1-1/2 cups finely diced fresh or frozen rhubarb
2-1/2 cups sugar
1 can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple, undrained
1 package (3 ounces) strawberry gelatin
In a large kettle, combine strawberries, rhubarb, sugar and pineapple. Bring to a boil; reduce heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from the heat; stir in gelatin until dissolved. Pour into refrigerator containers, leaving 1/2-in. headspace. Let stand until cooled to room temperature. Top with lids. Refrigerate for 3-4 weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.