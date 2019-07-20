strawberries, leaves removed
pound cake, cut into 1" cubes
large marshmallows
1/3 c. chocolate chips
2 tsp. coconut oil
Preheat grill or grill pan to medium-low heat. Build skewers by alternating pieces of strawberries,
pound cake, and marshmallows.
Place skewers on grill and cook until pound cake is charred and marshmallows are golden, 1 to 2 minutes.
Flip and cook 1 to 2 minutes longer. Remove from grill and place on serving platter.
Combine chocolate and coconut oil in a microwave safe bowl and microwave in 15 second intervals
(stirring in between each interval) until melted. Drizzle over skewers and serve.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.