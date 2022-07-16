Ingredients
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 cups boiling water
- 1/2 pound fresh strawberries, hulled and quartered (about 2 cups)
- 12 cups cubed watermelon (about 1 medium)
- 1 can (12 ounces) frozen lemonade concentrate, thawed
- 3 tablespoons lemon juice
- Ice cubes
Directions
- Dissolve sugar in boiling water. Place strawberries and watermelon in batches in a blender; cover and process until blended. Pour blended fruit though a fine mesh strainer; transfer to a large pitcher. Stir in lemonade concentrate, lemon juice and sugar water. Serve over ice.
