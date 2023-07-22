1 lb. lean ground beef
2 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 small yellow onion chopped (1 cup)
1 cup chopped red bell pepper (a little over 1/2 of a medium)
1 cup chopped green bell pepper
2 cloves garlic, minced
2 (14.5 oz.) cans petite diced tomatoes
1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce
1 (14.5 oz.) can low-sodium beef broth
2 1/2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley, plus more for garnish
1/2 tsp. dried basil
1/2 tsp. dried oregano
1 cup uncooked long grain white or brown rice (I love both options)
Cheddar or mozzarella cheese, for serving (optional)
In a large pot, heat 1 Tbsp. olive oil over medium heat, once hot add beef to pot and season with salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally while breaking up beef, until browned. Drain beef and pour onto a plate lined with paper towels, set aside.
Heat remaining 1 Tbsp. olive oil in pot then add onions, red bell pepper, green bell pepper and saute 3 minutes, then add garlic and saute 30 seconds longer.
Pour in diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, beef broth and add parsley, basil, oregano and cooked beef, then season with salt and pepper to taste. Bring just to a light boil, then reduce heat to low, cover and simmer, stirring occasionally, 30 minutes.
While soup simmers, prepare rice according to directions listed on package, then once soup is done simmering, stir in desired amount of cooked rice into soup.
Serve warm topped with optional cheese and garnish with fresh parsley.
6 Servings
