1/2 tbsp olive oil, divided
2 medium-sized portobello mushrooms
1 chicken breast (or 1 cup leftover cooked chicken)
1/4 red pepper, diced
1/4 red onion, diced
1 egg optional
1/8 cup breadcrumbs
1 cloves garlic, minced
1/4 tsp each salt and pepper
1/8 cup fresh parsley, chopped
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
Preheat oven to 400 F. Add 1/2 tbsp of olive oil to chicken and season with salt and pepper. Bake for 15 minutes until chicken is just barely cooked through. Let cool then shred or chop into small pieces. While chicken is cooking, de-stem and scrape out the portobellos, reserving inside mushroom gills and disposing of stems. Add mushroom gills to a large bowl and toss with cooked chicken, red pepper, red onion, egg, breadcrumbs, garlic, salt and pepper, parsley and half the cheese. Change oven temperature to 375 F. Add filling to mushroom caps, then top with remaining cheese. Bake in oven for 18-20 minutes, until mushroom caps are cooked through and cheese is melted. Serve warm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.