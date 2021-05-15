2 pounds ground beef
2 pounds ground pork
1/2 cup breadcrumbs
1/2 cup finely chopped red onion
3 tablespoons minced fresh basil
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3/4 cup finely chopped fresh pineapple
12 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled
3/4 cup barbecue sauce
Sliced Jarlsberg cheese, optional
12 hamburger buns, split
In a large bowl, combine the first 8 ingredients, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 24 thin patties. Divide pineapple, bacon and barbecue sauce over center of 12 patties; top with remaining patties, pressing edges firmly to seal. Refrigerate, covered, for 1 hour.
Grill burgers, covered, over medium heat or broil 4 in. from heat until a thermometer reads 160°, 7-8 minutes on each side. If desired, top with cheese; grill, covered, until cheese is melted, 1-2 minutes longer. Serve on buns and if desired top additional barbecue sauce, red onion and fresh basil.
