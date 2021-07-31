Ingredients
- 1 pre-baked coconut flour pie crust
Filling
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 cup Swerve sweetener or 1 cup sugar substitute
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 3/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1 tsp lemon liquid stevia eliminate if not using Swerve
- Topping
- 1 tsp unflavored gelatin
- 2 tbsp water
- 1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 tsp vanilla liquid stevia
- Optional: lemon zest over the top
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- In bowl whisk together eggs, Swerve, sour cream and salt.
- Slowly whisk in lemon juice and lemon stevia.
- Pour filling into pre-baked pie crust.
- Place pie onto a baking sheet and cover around the crust with aluminum foil.
- Bake until barely set, about 30-35 minutes. Center of pie will still jiggle slightly.
- Cool pie completely before adding topping.
- To make topping, place the water into a small saucepan and sprinkle over the gelatin.
- Heat on low stirring constantly until gelatin is dissolved. Set aside.
- Pour heavy cream into a stand mixer with vanilla stevia.
- Whip until peaks form.
- Slowly pour in the gelatin mixture.
- Spread this over the cooled lemon pie.
- Refrigerate 1 hour and up to a day, loosely covered.
- Top with lemon zest if desired when serving.
