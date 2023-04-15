PIE FILLING
1(9 inch) pastry for single-crust pie, baked
2 1⁄4 cups water
1⁄2 cup fresh lemon juice (fresh juice is a must)
1⁄2 cup cornstarch
2 eggs
2 egg whites
1 1⁄2 teaspoons grated lemon peel
1 1⁄2 cups Equal Spoonful (or 36 packets of Equal Sweetener)
2 tablespoons stick butter or 2 tablespoons margarine
1 -2 drops yellow food coloring (optional)
MERINGUE
3 egg whites
1⁄4 teaspoon cream of tartar
2⁄3 cup Equal Spoonful (or 16 packets Equal Sweetener)
Combine water, lemon juice and cornstarch in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring constantly. Boil and stir 1 minute.
Beat eggs, 2 egg whites and lemon peel in medium bowl. Mix in 1-1/2 cups Equal® or 36 packets. Stir about half of hot cornstarch mixture into egg mixture. Return all to saucepan. Cook and stir over low heat 1 minute. Remove from heat. Stir in butter until melted. Stir in food coloring, if desired. Pour mixture into baked pie shell.
FOR MERINGUE:
Beat 3 egg whites in mixing bowl on medium speed of mixer until foamy. Add cream of tartar. Beat to soft peaks. Gradually beat in 2/3 cup Equal® or 16 packets), beating to stiff peaks. Spread meringue over hot lemon filling, carefully sealing to edge of crust to prevent shrinking or weeping. Bake pie in 425 degrees F oven about 5 minutes or until meringue is lightly browned. Cool completely on wire rack.
