Ingredients

Optional Peanut Butter Magic Shell

 

Instructions

  1. 1.  If you want a smoother texture and less seediness, place all ingredients into your blender and blend until incorporated or just stir all the ingredients together until combined.
  2. 2.  Taste and adjust sweetener to your preference.
  3. 3.  Evenly pour into 4 serving glasses.
  4. 4.  Refrigerate 10 minutes until set.
  5. 5.  Top with sugar free whipped cream and a drizzle of peanut butter if desired.

To make the optional peanut butter hard shell

  1. 1.  Melt the peanut butter and coconut oil together. Stir until smooth, pour over the cold, set, chia pudding. It will hardened quickly or just place back into the fridge for a few minutes.

