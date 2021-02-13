Ingredients
- 2 cups unsweetened almond milk
- 1/2 cup chia seeds
- 1/3 cup unsweetened natural peanut butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2- 1 teaspoon vanilla liquid stevia or 1/2 cup low carb sweetener
- pinch salt
- Optional topping: Sugar-Free Whipped cream and peanut butter drizzle
Optional Peanut Butter Magic Shell
- 1 tbsp unsweetened peanut butter
- 1/2 tbsp coconut oil
Instructions
- 1. If you want a smoother texture and less seediness, place all ingredients into your blender and blend until incorporated or just stir all the ingredients together until combined.
- 2. Taste and adjust sweetener to your preference.
- 3. Evenly pour into 4 serving glasses.
- 4. Refrigerate 10 minutes until set.
- 5. Top with sugar free whipped cream and a drizzle of peanut butter if desired.
To make the optional peanut butter hard shell
- 1. Melt the peanut butter and coconut oil together. Stir until smooth, pour over the cold, set, chia pudding. It will hardened quickly or just place back into the fridge for a few minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.