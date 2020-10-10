1- 16 oz Sugar Free Yellow Cake Mix
1- 1 oz sugar free vanilla instant pudding
1- 15 oz pure pumpkin
3/4 c. egg whites
1 scoop favorite protein powder (I used ISO100- Cocoa pebbles)
Cinnamon
Stevia & Monk Fruit sweetener
Sugar free chocolate chips (optional)
Mix the first 5 ingredients together. Spray 15 muffin tins with coconut oil, then sprinkle sugar and cinnamon in tins. Fill each tin 3/4 up with the mixture.
Bake at 325 degrees for 10 - 15 minutes. Test with a toothpick after 8 minutes and every minute after, to not over bake. You can use make mini muffins too.
Nutrition facts per serving (makes 15 large muffins)
Calories- 40, Carbs- 15.6g, Fiber- 1.13g, Sugar- 1.26g, Fat- .33g, Protein- 3g
