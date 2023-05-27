Sugo is the word for sauce in Italian
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
1 garlic clove, smashed
Pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)
3 basil leaves
2 (8-ounce) cans tomato sauce
2 teaspoon kosher salt
2 teaspoon dried oregano
Step 1: Cook the aromatics
In a small saucepan, heat oil on medium-low. Add garlic clove and basil leaves. Allow the garlic and basil to cook for 4 to 5 minutes, until the garlic is a dark brown.
Step 2: Add the sauce
Remove the garlic and basil and allow the oil to cool for a minute or so. Then add the sauce, red chili flakes, salt and oregano. Fill one of the tomato cans with water, swish it around and add the water to the pot. Mix to combine all the ingredients.
Reduce heat to low and allow the sauce to simmer for 25 minutes until reduced and thickened.
Tips for Making Sugo
To make a sauce use high quality olive oil and fresh basil instead of dried.
Always taste for salt to your preference.
If you love cooking ahead, you’re in luck. Double the recipe and freeze the extra sugo. It can be kept up to one month in the freezer. When you’re ready to reheat the sauce, place it in a pot and bring it to a simmer to heat through.
