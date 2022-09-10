1 pound strawberries, hulled and thinly sliced
3 medium peaches, thinly sliced (I peeled mine, but if you don’t mind the skin, you can leave it on)
6 ounces (1 cup) blueberries
1 heaping tablespoon fresh, chopped basil or mint
2 tablespoons lemon juice (about 1 medium lemon)
1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey
2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar
Directions
In a medium serving bowl, combine the strawberries, peaches, blueberries and basil. Drizzle the lemon juice, maple syrup and balsamic vinegar on top. Gently toss to combine.
Serve immediately, or chill for later. This salad is best enjoyed promptly, but will keep well for about 2 days in the refrigerator (pour off excess juices if necessary).
