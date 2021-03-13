Ingredients
Sunshine Dressing:
1 cup mayonnaise
1 cup sour cream
1/2 cup Dijon mustard
Zest of a lemon
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/2 teaspoon grated garlic
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
Salad:
1 pound penne pasta
Kosher salt
4 cups red grape tomatoes, halved
4 cups yellow grape tomatoes, halved
2 cups frozen sweet corn, thawed
1 red bell pepper, seeded and cut into strips
1 orange bell pepper, seeded and cut in strips
1 yellow bell pepper, seeded and cut in strips One 16-ounce jar banana peppers, drained and sliced
1 lemon, sliced, for garnishing
- For the sunshine dressing: Add the mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard, lemon zest, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper to a medium bowl and whisk until combined.
- For the salad: Cook the pasta in salted water according to package instructions. Drain and rinse the pasta under cold water. Allow the pasta to dry slightly before assembling; this will help the dressing really adhere to the pasta.
- Pour the dressing over the pasta in a large bowl and toss to coat. Add the yellow and grape tomatoes, corn, bell peppers and banana peppers and toss gently until evenly mixed. Arrange the salad onto a serving platter and garnish with the lemon slices.
