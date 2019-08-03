1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1/2 lb. bulk Italian sausage
1/4 cup diced green bell pepper
1/4 cup diced onion
1/4 cup diced white mushrooms
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1/4 cup pizza sauce
1 box refrigerated pie crusts, softened as directed on box
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (4 oz.)
1 tablespoon butter, melted
2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
Heat oven to 425°F. In nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat. Add sausage; cook 5 to 7 minutes, or until no longer pink. Using slotted spoon, transfer to small bowl. Add bell pepper, onion and mushrooms to drippings in skillet; cook 3 to 5 minutes, stirring frequently, until softened and browned. Stir in garlic and pepper flakes; remove from heat. Stir in sauce and sausage.
Unroll crusts on work surface. Cut each crust into 4 wedge-shaped pieces, making 8 wedges. Spread 2 rounded tablespoons sausage mixture on half of each crust wedge in triangle shape, leaving 1/2-inch border. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons mozzarella cheese over filling in each pocket. Fold unfilled sides of wedges over filling. With fork, press edges to seal. Carefully transfer to large ungreased cookie sheet. Brush with melted butter. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese and Italian seasoning. Bake 13 to 15 minutes or until crust is golden brown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.