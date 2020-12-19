1 1/2 cups sugar
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup buttermilk
1 (8-oz.) container sour cream
1 teaspoon almond extract
1 teaspoon vanilla
4 egg yolks
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup buttermilk
1 (8-oz.) container sour cream
1 teaspoon almond extract
1 teaspoon vanilla
4 egg yolks
5 1/3 cups all-purpose or unbleached flour
4 teaspoons baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
3/4 teaspoon salt
4 teaspoons baking powder
1 1/2 teaspoons baking soda
3/4 teaspoon salt
In large bowl, combine sugar and butter; beat until light and fluffy. Add buttermilk, sour cream, almond extract, vanilla and egg yolks; beat well.
Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. Add 4 cups flour and all remaining ingredients; mix well. With wooden spoon, stir in remaining 1 1/3 cups flour. Cover dough with plastic wrap; refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight for easier handling.
Heat oven to 425°F. Lightly grease cookie sheets or spray with nonstick cooking spray. Shape dough into 1 1/2-inch balls. On floured surface, roll each ball into 10-inch-long rope; shape into figure eight (8) or pretzel shape. Place on greased cookie sheets.
Bake at 425°F. for 6 to 9 minutes or until edges are light golden brown. Immediately remove from cookie sheets.
Lightly spoon flour into measuring cup; level off. Add 4 cups flour and all remaining ingredients; mix well. With wooden spoon, stir in remaining 1 1/3 cups flour. Cover dough with plastic wrap; refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight for easier handling.
Heat oven to 425°F. Lightly grease cookie sheets or spray with nonstick cooking spray. Shape dough into 1 1/2-inch balls. On floured surface, roll each ball into 10-inch-long rope; shape into figure eight (8) or pretzel shape. Place on greased cookie sheets.
Bake at 425°F. for 6 to 9 minutes or until edges are light golden brown. Immediately remove from cookie sheets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.