1.5 cups white sugar
1 cup pineapple juice
1/2 cup rice vinegar or Apple cider vinegar
1 tablespoon garlic minced
1-2 tablespoon Red chili flakes ( I have added 2 small dry Bird's eye chili while making flakes)
1 tablespoon Tomato Ketchup (optional )
1 teaspoon salt (more as per taste)
2 tbsps corn flour
4 tbsps water cold
1. In a large heavy bottom pan add sugar, pineapple juice , vinegar , salt. Bring the mixture to a boil.
2. Add chili flakes, minced garlic and ketchup. Boil on medium heat for 5 minutes.
3. Mix corn flour and cold water. Lower the heat and stir in slowly, trying to avoid lumps.
4. Cook the mixture on low heat till it thickens and comes to desired sauce like consistency. (The sauce will thicken when it cools down.)
5. Store cooled sauce in sterilized bottle. Refrigerate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.