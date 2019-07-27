2 egg yolks
1 cup vegetable oil
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons grainy mustard
1/3 cup corn kernels, blanched for 1 minute and drained
¼ cup sweet pickle relish
¼ cup roughly chopped fresh parsley
1 tablespoon celery seeds
Salt and pepper, to taste
Put egg yolks in a blender or food processor and, with the motor running, add oil in a thin, steady stream. (Most processors have a small hole in the “pusher” insert that makes this easy to do.) When oil is incorporated and mixture has thickened to approximately the texture of mayonnaise, turn motor off. Add vinegar, mustard and half the corn kernels and pulse until well blended, about 5 or 6 pulses. Transfer sauce to a bowl, fold in remaining corn kernels along with relish, parsley, celery seeds and salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve.
