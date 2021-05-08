- 3 racks pork baby back ribs (about 8 pounds)
- 1-1/2 teaspoons salt, divided
- 1-1/2 teaspoons coarsely ground pepper, divided
- 2 bottles (12 ounces each) beer or 3 cups unsweetened apple juice
- 1 jar (12 ounces) apricot preserves
- 1/4 cup prepared horseradish, drained
- 2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup
- 1 teaspoon liquid smoke, optional
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325°. If necessary, remove thin membrane from ribs and discard. Sprinkle 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper over ribs. Transfer to a large shallow roasting pan, bone side down; add beer or juice. Bake, covered, until tender, 2-3 hours.
- Meanwhile, puree preserves, horseradish, honey, remaining salt and pepper and, if desired, liquid smoke in a blender.
- Drain ribs. Place 1 rib rack on a large piece of aluminum foil. Brush with apricot-horseradish mixture; wrap tightly. Repeat with remaining ribs. Refrigerate up to 2 days.
Prepare campfire or grill for medium heat. Remove ribs from foil; grill until browned, 10-15 minutes, turning occasionally
