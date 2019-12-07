2 1/3 c. sugar
2/3 c. water
2/3 c. oil
4 eggs
2 c. cooked and mashed sweet potatoes
3 1/3 c. all purpose flour
2 tsp. baking soda
1/2 tsp. baking powder
1 tsp. salt
1 tsp. cinnamon
1 c. chopped walnuts (optional)
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine sugar, water, oil, eggs, and sweet potatoes and mix thoroughly. Add dry ingredients and mix only to combine. Add nuts and mix. Divide between 2 greased loaf pans and bake for approx. 50-60 minutes. Test with toothpick. Cool in pans approx. 10 minutes. Turn out on wire rack and cool to room temperature.
