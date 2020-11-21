Ingredients
2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
1 medium onion, chopped
1 bell pepper, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tbsp. tomato paste
1 lb. Italian sausage
1 tbsp. chili powder
1 tsp. dried oregano
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1/4 tsp. cayenne
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
4 large sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed into 1" pieces
3 c. low-sodium chicken broth
1 (14.5-oz.) can diced tomatoes
Freshly chopped parsley, for serving
Directions
- In a large pot over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion and bell pepper and cook until soft, 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more, then add tomato paste and stir until well coated. Add sausage and cook, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon until no longer pink, 7 minutes. Add chili powder, oregano, garlic powder, and cayenne and season with salt and pepper.
- Add sweet potatoes, broth, and tomatoes and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and let simmer, covered, until sweet potatoes are tender, about 15 minutes.
- Garnish with parsley before serving.
