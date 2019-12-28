Sweet Potato, Kale & Chicken Salad with Peanut Dressing
Ingredients
1 pound sweet potatoes (about 2 medium), scrubbed and cut into 1-inch cubes
1 ½ teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil
¼ teaspoon kosher salt
⅛ teaspoon ground pepper
1/2 cup Peanut Dressing (see Associated Recipes)
6 cups chopped curly kale
2 cups shredded cooked chicken breast (see Tip)
¼ cup chopped unsalted peanuts
Directions
Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil; lightly coat with cooking spray. Set aside. Toss sweet potatoes with oil, salt and pepper in a large bowl.
Arrange the sweet potatoes in a single layer on the prepared baking sheet. Roast, turning once, until tender and lightly browned and crispy on the outside, about 20 minutes. Set aside to cool before assembling bowls.
Transfer 2 tablespoons peanut dressing into each of 4 small lidded containers; refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Divide kale among 4 single-serving containers (about 1 1/2 cups each). Top each with one-fourth of the roasted sweet potatoes and 1/2 cup chicken. Seal the containers and refrigerate for up to 4 days.
Just before serving, drizzle each salad with 1 portion of peanut dressing and toss well to coat. Top with 1 tablespoon chopped peanuts.
Tip: To make shredded chicken breast, place 3/4 pound boneless, skinless chicken breast in a wide saucepan and add enough water to cover. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce heat to maintain a simmer, cover and cook until the chicken registers 165 degrees F at the thickest part, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board. Let stand until cool enough to handle, then shred. Allow to cool before adding to lunch containers.
To make ahead: Refrigerate salad (except peanuts) and peanut dressing separately for up to 4 days. Top salad with dressing and peanuts before serving.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
393 calories; 15.4 g total fat; 2.7 g saturated fat; 60 mg cholesterol; 566 mg sodium. 746 mg potassium; 31.9 g carbohydrates; 5.9 g fiber; 8 g sugar; 30.4 g protein; 18504 IU vitamin a iu; 33 mg vitamin c; 59 mcg folate; 87 mg calcium; 2 mg iron; 77 mg magnesium; 2 g added sugar;
Exchanges: 3 lean protein, 2 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable
Peanut Dressing
Ingredients
½ cup smooth unsweetened natural peanut butter
¼ cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
¼ cup fresh lime juice
2 tablespoons water
1 tablespoon honey
1 teaspoon minced garlic
Directions
Whisk peanut butter, soy sauce, lime juice, water, honey and garlic in a jar. Keep refrigerated and use within 4 days.
Nutrition Facts Per Serving:
99 calories; 6.4 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 322 mg sodium. 8 mg potassium; 5 g carbohydrates; 0.8 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 3.6 g protein; 3 IU vitamin a iu; 2 mg vitamin c; 1 mcg folate; 1 mg calcium; 1 mg magnesium; 2 g added sugar;
Exchanges: 2 fat
