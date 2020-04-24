1/3 c. prepared mustard (or a little less)
1/3 c. mayonnaise
2 T finely chopped onions
1/2 tsp. salt and dash of pepper
8 slices Swiss cheese
8 slices ham
8 buns
In a bowl mix the mustard, mayonnaise, onion, salt and pepper.
Spread buns with this mixture.
On each bun place one piece of ham and one slice of cheese. Close bun. Wrap in foil. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.