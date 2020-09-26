2 cups uncooked spiral pasta
1 pound ground beef
1 envelope taco seasoning
3 cups shredded lettuce
2 cups halved cherry tomatoes
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup chopped green pepper
1/2 cup Catalina salad dressing
Tortilla chips
Cook pasta according to package directions. Meanwhile, in a large skillet, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink; drain. Stir in the taco seasoning; cool. Drain pasta and rinse in cold water; stir into meat mixture. Add the lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, onion, green pepper and dressing; toss to coat. Serve with tortilla chips.
