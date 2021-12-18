INGREDIENTS
¾ cup tahini (see Recipe Notes)
½ cup unsalted butter (1 stick)
3 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
½ teaspoon Kosher salt
2 cups dark chocolate chips
2 tablespoons coconut oil
INSTRUCTIONS
Roll out the buckeyes: Add the tahini, butter, powdered sugar, vanilla and Kosher salt to the bowl of your stand mixer (you can also use a medium bowl with a hand mixer). Mix on medium speed until combined. The mixture will be pretty doughy. Form the mixture into 1-inch balls. I like to use a cookie scoop to ensure evenly sized buckeyes. Place the balls on a baking sheet. Once all the buckeye mixture is rolled out, place the baking sheet in the freezer for 5-10 minutes to allow the tahini buckeyes to firm up.
Melt the chocolate: Meanwhile, as the tahini buckeyes are setting in the freezer, melt the chocolate. Add the chocolate and the coconut oil to a medium microwave-safe bowl. Microwave in 30-second increments, mixing the chocolate well between increments, until the chocolate is totally melted and smooth.
Dip the tahini buckeyes in the chocolate mixture. This is traditionally done by inserting a toothpick into the center of a buckeye, then dipping it into the chocolate to create. I think it’s way easier to just pop the buckeye into the melted chocolate, move it around to coat, and transfer to a parchment-lined baking sheet with a fork, draining off any excess chocolate. Repeat with all remaining tahini buckeyes. Place the buckeyes back in the freezer to set the chocolate. Serve immediately, or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Enjoy!
