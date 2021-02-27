Serves 4
1 pound flank steak or skirt steak
2 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoon rice wine vinegar
3 packets ramen noodles only: discard seasoning packet
2 tablespoons oil divided
3 cups broccoli
4 cloves garlic minced
Sauce:
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 tablespoon ginger minced
2 teaspoons sesame oil
2 tablespoons cornstarch
3/4 cup low sodium beef broth
6 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar
6 tablespoons hoisin sauce
Optional: 1/2-1 teaspoon Sriracha
Make marinade by adding steak, 1 tablespoon soy sauce and 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar to a large ziploc bag or bowl with lid. Marinate for 1 hour or overnight in the fridge.
Mix together all of the sauce ingredients in a medium bowl, set aside
Cook the ramen noodles according to the package instructions. Set aside.
Add 1 tablespoon of oil to pan, sauté broccoli over medium heat until tender but still crisp. Remove the broccoli from the pan and set aside.
Add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the pan. When the pan is hot add in beef. Sauté on both sides until desired temperature. I suggest medium rare. Remove from heat and thinly slice and place back into pan.
Add the broccoli back to the pan along with the sauce and garlic. Stir and simmer until thickened, 1-2 minutes.
Toss in the noodles and stir to coat. Top with sesame seeds and enjoy!
Nutrition- per serving-
Calories- 368, Fat- 16g, Carbs- 26g, Sodium- 1637mg, fiber- 3g, Sugar- 11g
