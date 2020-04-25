1 yellow bell pepper
1 orange bell pepper
1 red bell pepper
2 jalapeno peppers
1 (15 oz.) can black-eyed peas
1 (15 oz.) can black beans
1 (11 oz.) can white shoepeg corn
1 (16 oz.) bottle Italian dressing
4 Roma tomatoes
1 bunch cilantro
Remove membranes and seeds from peppers. Dice and place in a large plastic bowl (jalapenos should be finely chopped).
Drain and rinse the black-eyed peas, black beans and shoepeg corn. Add to the peppers.
Add Italian dressing and stir well. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for 8 hours.
Dice the Roma tomatoes and cilantro and stir into the mixture.
Serve with tortilla chips.
