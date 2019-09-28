Ingredients
2 skinless salmon filllets
1 tbsp vegetable oil
½ small onion, sliced
1 cucumber, sliced
¼ cup finely chopped coriander (cilantro)
¼ cup finely sliced spring onion (scallions)
½ cup mint leaves
chilli flakes to taste (optional)
sea salt
Dressing:
1 long red chilli, sliced
1 small garlic clove
3 Tbsp fish sauce
3 Tbsp lime juice
2 Tbsp shaved palm sugar
Instructions
STEP 1
For the dressing, place the chilli, garlic and a pinch of salt in mortar. Use a pestle to pound to a rough paste. In a small bowl combine the chilli garlic paste, fish sauce, lime juice and palm sugar.
STEP 2
Season the salmon fillets with salt. Heat a frying pan over high heat. When the pan is hot, add the oil to the pan. Then add the salmon fillets and place a saucepan lid on top of the salmon so that the fillets are gently pressed to the bottom of the pan and to prevent oil splatter. Cook for 2-3 minutes each side or until cooked to your liking. Transfer to a plate to rest until cool enough to handle with your fingers.
STEP 3
Place the onion and cucumber in a large bowl. Flake the salmon into large chunks and add to the bowl. Add the coriander, spring onion and mint. Add the dressing. Toss gently to combine. Add chilli flakes to taste (optional).
