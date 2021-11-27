4 tortillas or wraps
2 cups turkey meat, shredded or chopped into small pieces
1/2 cup cranberry sauce
2 cups shredded cheese (such as Cheddar, Asiago, or pepper jack)
1/4 cup fresh parsley leaves
vegetable oil spray
Spray a large skillet with olive oil and heat. Place a tortilla wrap in the skillet and top with cheese, turkey, cranberry sauce, parsley, more cheese and the second tortilla. Grill for about 5 minutes on each side, until melted. Remove from the heat, cut into quarters and enjoy!
