5 ingredients
Produce
- 1/2 tsp Garlic powder
Condiments
- 1/2 cup Barbeque sauce
- 1 Dash Hot sauce
- 3/4 cup Mayonnaise
Baking & Spices
- 1/2 tsp Chili powder
Mix all together and it’s ready to go!
This Copycat Campfire Sauce Goes With EVERYTHING
- Recipe from delish.com
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.