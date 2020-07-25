INGREDIENTS
6 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 yellow onion, chopped
5 garlic cloves, sliced
½ teaspoon red-pepper flakes
Salt and black pepper
2 (28-ounce) cans whole peeled tomatoes
6 ounces Parmesan rind
PREPARATION
1. In a large saucepan or Dutch oven over medium heat, melt the butter. Once it starts bubbling, stir in the onions and sauté until golden, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the garlic, red-pepper flakes, and generous pinches of salt and pepper, and sauté until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes.
2. Stir in the tomatoes and their juices, 1 cup water and the Parmesan rind, and bring to a boil. Turn the heat down to a simmer and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes are broken down and the mixture has thickened, about 30 minutes. (If you find during your stirring that the Parmesan rind is stuck to the bottom or sides of the pot, pry it off with a wooden spoon.)
3. Remove the rind from the soup, and let cool slightly.
4. Use an immersion blender to puree the soup. (Alternatively, ladle the soup into a blender, and blend until smooth. For a super-smooth soup, run it through a fine-mesh sieve.) Season to taste with salt, pepper and grated Parmesan.
