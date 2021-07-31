Ingredients
- 1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes chopped, drained of oil
- 2 tablespoons olive oil drained from sun-dried tomatoes
- 1/2 lb chicken boneless and skinless (preferably, boneless skinless thighs), chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 4 roma tomatoes chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves chopped
- 8 oz spinach fresh
- 3 garlic cloves chopped
- 8 oz spaghetti pasta
- 3 tablespoons olive oil (use high quality olive oil or oil from the sun-dried tomatoes jar)
Instructions
- Add chopped sun-dried tomatoes and 2 tablespoons of olive oil, drained from sun-dried tomatoes, to a large skillet, on medium-low heat.
- Add chopped chicken. I used boneless skinless chicken thighs and prefer to use them, but you can use chopped chicken breast, as well.
- Add red pepper flakes, and salt over all of the ingredients in the skillet.
- Cook on medium heat until the chicken is cooked through and no longer pink, about 5 minutes.
- Add chopped tomatoes, chopped fresh basil leaves, fresh spinach, and chopped garlic to the skillet with chicken. Cook on medium heat for about 3- 5 minutes until spinach wilts just a little, and tomatoes release some of their juices. Remove from heat.
- Taste, and add more salt to taste, if needed. Cover with lid and keep off heat.
- Cook pasta according to package instructions, until al dente.
- Drain. Add cooked and drained pasta to the skillet with the chicken and vegetables.
- Reheat on low heat, mix everything well, add more seasonings (salt and pepper), if desired. Remove from heat.
- At this point, when the pasta and vegetables are off heat, you can add more high-quality olive oil. It's optional but really tasty! Or you can add more olive oil from the jar from the sun-dried tomatoes.
