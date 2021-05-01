Ingredients
- 12 oz. bacon, diced into 1/4-inch pieces
- Cajun poultry seasoning, as needed
- 4 tablespoons pasture butter
- 1 1/2 cups chopped onion
- 1 (2-pound) boneless turkey breast, cut into 1-inch chunks
- 4 tablespoons coconut oil
- 1 tablespoon coconut aminos (optional)
Instructions
- In a large cast iron skillet add bacon and top with Cajun seasoning. Fry until crisp.
- Drain, discard grease and set aside.
- Add 1 tablespoon of butter and chopped onion to the skillet.
- Saute onion until tender. Then remove onion and set aside.
- In a bowl, combine the turkey breast, 2 tablespoons coconut oil, coconut aminos and seasoning.
- In the skillet, heat remaining butter and coconut oil until sizzling.
- Add turkey, cooked bacon, and onion.
Cook on medium-high until turkey is brown and tender (around 15 minutes).
