2 cups milk
1 cup heavy cream
2 tablespoons arrowroot powder
8 ounces nitrate-free bacon or bacon ends and pieces, diced
2 large yellow onions, finely diced
6 stalks celery, diced
5 pounds Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and diced into 1/2″ cubes
8 ounces organic frozen corn
2 quarts chicken broth
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon liquid smoke
salt to taste (I used nearly 2 tablespoons)
2 teaspoons smoked paprika
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 pounds fresh lake or rainbow trout, deboned, skinned, and cut into 1″ pieces
1/4 cup freshly chopped flat leaf parsley
2 teaspoons fresh or dried dill
In a medium bowl, combine milk, cream, and arrowroot powder and whisk well. Set aside. Heat a 7-quart stock pot or cast iron Dutch oven over medium-high heat on the stove. Add diced bacon pieces. Cook 3 to 4 minutes, until fat begins to render out. Then add diced onions and celery. Sauté 4 to 5 minutes.
Add diced potatoes and frozen corn and stir to combine. Then pour in 2 quarts of chicken broth. Add Worcestershire sauce, liquid smoke, salt (start with 1 tablespoon), paprika, pepper, and cayenne. Reduce heat to low-medium, cover the pot, and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes.When the potatoes are fork tender, stir in the milk/cream/arrowroot mixture. Bring back to a simmer and stir while it thickens slightly. Add in the fish pieces and stir very gently to submerge them in the soup, where they will slowly cook .Finally, gently stir in chopped parsley and dill. Serve and enjoy!
