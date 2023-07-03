Tortillas
6-inch corn tortillas
TBSP olive oil, divided
salt
chili powder, optional
Tuna Melt
2, 5-ounce (140g) canned albacore tuna in water
1 tablespoon sesame oil
2 to 3 teaspoons fish sauce, or soy sauce
2 tablespoons chopped celery
2 tablespoons chopped red pepper
1 tablespoon chopped red onion
1 green onion, chopped (green part only)
1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
freshly ground pepper
salt
4 ounces shredded cheddar cheese
1/2 cup salsa, optional
1/2 cup guacamole, optional
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Brush 2 large baking sheets with olive oil. I used about 1 tablespoon. Brush one side of the tortillas with olive oil, making sure to get the edges moistened. Arrange all the oiled tortillas into one stack. Chop the tortillas in half, and chop each half down the middle. Chop each quarter in half so that you get 8 stacks of tortillas. Arrange the tortilla pieces on the greased baking sheets in one layer. Sprinkle salt and chili powder (if you’re using it) on the tortilla pieces. Bake for 8 to 12 minutes, or until they’re golden brown. Make the tuna salad while the tortillas are baking. Drain the tuna. In a bowl, mix the tuna, sesame oil, fish sauce, celery, red pepper, red onion, green onion, and cilantro. Season with some pepper and additional salt, if necessary.
When the chips are finished, spread them all out on one baking sheet. Sprinkle cheese on top and bake for 4 to 5 minutes, or until the cheese is bubbling. Pull the chips out of the oven and spread tuna salad on top. Add the salsa and guacamole on top. Serve immediately.
