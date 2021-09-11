6 whole baby dill pickles or 2 large whole pickles
5 oz chunk white tuna
1/4 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup diced red onion
1 tsp sugar or honey
Cut whole pickles in half from end to end, lengthwise. Using a spoon or paring knife, cut or scrape out the inside of each side of the pickle to create a boat shape with the remaining pickle skin.
Chop up the scraped out insides and place them in a mixing bowl. Using a paper towel, soak up any extra juices from the pickle boats and chopped inside pieces.
Thoroughly drain tuna and add to bowl. Press with a fork to chop up large chunks. Add mayonnaise, red onion, chopped pickle, and sugar or honey (optional) and mix well to form the tuna salad.
Spoon tuna salad into each pickle boat. Chill and serve or serve immediately.
Be sure to drain the tuna well and pat the chopped pickles dry. This will help make sure these stuffed pickles aren't too juicy.
Nutrition
Calories: 93kcal | Carbohydrates: 2g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 7g | Cholesterol: 12mg | Sodium: 442mg | Potassium: 88mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 2g
