INGREDIENTS
- 1 garlic clove, finely minced
- Juice of half a lemon, plus more to taste
- 5 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil, plus 4 more tablespoons if serving as dip
- 20 ounces canned tuna, preferably packed in olive oil, drained
- ¼ cup chopped red onion
- ¼ cup chopped black olives
- 2 tablespoons capers
- 2 tablespoons minced parsley or basil
- Salt to taste
- Buttered toast, if serving as sandwiches
- 10 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened, if serving as dip
PREPARATION
- In a large bowl, mash garlic with the back of a spoon. Whisk in the lemon juice and 5 tablespoons of olive oil. Combine with the tuna, onion, olives, capers, herbs and salt to taste.
- Serve on buttered toast for sandwiches, or make into a dip: Pulse the tuna salad and butter in a food processor until it is creamy. With the motor of the processor running, slowly add the additional 4 tablespoons oil. Taste and add more salt or lemon juice if needed. Serve with cut vegetables (fennel and bell peppers are nice) and crackers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.