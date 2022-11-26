FOR THE TURKEY CASSEROLE FILLING:
3 tbsp. Unsalted Butter, Divided
1 c. Chopped Yellow Onion
1 c. Peeled and Chopped Carrot
1 c. Chopped Celery
3 cloves (Large) Garlic, Minced
2 1/2 c. prepared gravy
1 tsp. Kosher Salt, Or More to Taste
1/4 tsp. Freshly Ground Black Pepper
1/4 c. Grated Parmesan Cheese
4 c. Cubed Cooked Turkey
1 c. Frozen Peas
FOR THE BISCUITS:
1 c. All-purpose Flour
1 tbsp. Sugar
2 tsp. Baking Powder
1/4 tsp. Kosher Salt
1/3 c. Milk
3 tbsp. Unsalted Butter, Chilled and Diced
For the turkey casserole filling:
Heat a large skillet with tall sides over medium heat. Add 3 tablespoons of the butter. Once butter is melted, add the onions, carrots, and celery. Cook for 5 minutes, stirring periodically. Stir in the garlic and cook for another 4 or 5 minutes, or until the vegetables are nicely softened.
Add the prepared gravy, salt and pepper to the skillet, folding and stirring to incorporate. Cook until thickened, about 8 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Then stir in the Parmesan and give the mixture a taste test, adding more salt and pepper if needed. Add turkey and peas, fold to incorporate. Transfer turkey casserole filling to a 9 by 9-inch dish with tall sides, or something of similar size. Level mixture out in the pan.
For the biscuits:
Preheat oven to 375°F.
In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. With a rigid pastry blender or a couple forks, cut the butter into the dry mixture until incorporated and crumbly. Drizzle milk evenly over the top of the mixture and then stir together just until evenly moistened. Do not over mix. Dough will be very thick.
Drop biscuit dough by nine rounded tablespoonfuls onto the turkey casserole filling. Bake, uncovered, for about 35 minutes, or until the filling is hot and bubbling and the biscuits are beautifully browned. Let sit for a couple minutes before serving.
